Siddhartha Mukherjee: Can We Reimagine Our Approach To Treating Disease?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Rethinking Medicine.

About Siddhartha Mukherjee's TED Talk

When it comes to medicine, one rule of thinking has generally prevailed: Have disease, take pill, kill something. But physician Siddhartha Mukherjee says treatment should take a broader approach.

About Siddhartha Mukherjee

Siddhartha Mukherjee is a cancer physician and researcher, and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.

He is also the best-selling author of many books, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, The Laws of Medicine, and The Gene.

He collaborated with Ken Burns on a six-hour documentary for PBS based on The Emperor of All Maladies, updating the story with recent discoveries in oncology.

