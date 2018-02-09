Jedidah Isler: What Did It Take To Capture An Image Of A Black Hole?

Part 4of the TED Radio Hour episode Peering Deeper Into Space.

About Jedidah Isler's Segment

In April 2019, we saw the first image of a black hole ... ever. Astrophysicist Jedidah Isler explains how the team behind the Event Horizon Telescope achieved such a feat.

About Jedidah Isler

Jedidah Isler is an astrophysicist whose research focuses on hyperactive supermassive black holes, particularly the physics of blazar jets — one of the most powerful forms of particle acceleration in the universe.

She is currently an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College. Previously, she was a National Science Foundation Astronomy & Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University. In 2014, she became the first African-American woman to receive a PhD in Astrophysics from Yale.

Isler is also the creator and host of " Vanguard: Conversations with Women of Color in STEM," and is a major advocate of inclusive STEM education.

To learn more about the Event Horizon Telescope and see the first black hole image, click here.

Jedidah Isler's 2015 TED Talk:

