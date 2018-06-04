Hurricane Season Has Begun. Is Puerto Rico Ready For Another Storm?

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine places the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria at 4,645. That’s far higher than the government’s official count: 64 people. The report, done by researchers at Harvard, follows other studies and reports that said over 1,000 people died.

The study’s authors acknowledge that their count could be off, though the number of deaths is likely between 800-8,5000 deaths. Island officials are now working with George Washington University to review the process for certifying deaths.

All this comes at the same time that hurricane season begins. It officially started on Friday, June 1.

What measures are in place if another devastating storm hits?

GUESTS

Arelis Hernández, Reporter, The Washington Post; @arelisrhdz

Alexis Santos, Director, Pennsylvania State University’s Graduate Program in Applied Demography; @AppDemography

Omaya Sosa, Co-director, Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism; @OmayaSosa

Rick Knabb, Hurricane expert, The Weather Channel; @DrRickKnabb

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.