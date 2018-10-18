Midterms 2018: Take It To The House

No, this year’s elections aren’t presidential. But they’ve taken on a new resonance due to the strong backlash among Democrats to the policies of President Trump and his majority-Republican Congress.

In this show, we’re talking about the House of Representatives. (We know that you really want to talk about the Senate contest between Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz … and, okay, we probably will.)

FiveThirtyEight says that Democrats have a five in six chance of being able to take the House.

Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to get control of that chamber.

One toss-up race FiveThirtyEight identified is the Texas 7th, in which incumbent Republican John Culberson is running against Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.

From The Houston Chronicle:

The Culberson-Fletcher face-off in the Seventh Congressional District is widely considered one of the most competitive in the nation, with control of the U.S. House potentially at stake in the Nov. 6 elections.

The district, which covers much of the west side of Houston and the Harris County suburbs, has traditionally been a strong GOP enclave. But with changing demographics, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Donald Trump in the 2016 election, making Culberson a target in the upcoming midterm elections.

What are some other races to watch this election cycle? How are candidates aiming to turn their voters out in a political climate of anxiety and fear? And is the election largely a referendum on someone who isn’t running at all — President Trump?

We’re broadcasting live from New Hampshire Public Radio to get you the latest on House races this midterm election season.

