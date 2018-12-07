Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About Jessi Arrington's TED Talk

Fast fashion is wreaking havoc on the environment. That's why Jessi Arrington makes a point of (almost) never buying anything new. She explains how she builds a sustainable wardrobe that looks great.

About Jessi Arrington

Jessi Arrington is a graphic designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP, a Brooklyn-based design firm.

She has given lectures at NYU and taught design at Touro College. She buys almost all of her clothes secondhand.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.