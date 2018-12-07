© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 7, 2018 at 9:28 AM EST

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About Jessi Arrington's TED Talk

Fast fashion is wreaking havoc on the environment. That's why Jessi Arrington makes a point of (almost) never buying anything new. She explains how she builds a sustainable wardrobe that looks great.

About Jessi Arrington

Jessi Arrington is a graphic designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP, a Brooklyn-based design firm.

She has given lectures at NYU and taught design at Touro College. She buys almost all of her clothes secondhand.

