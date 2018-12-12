© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Rhetoric And Reaction: The Trade War In Northern Minnesota

Published December 12, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST
This bridge leading into the town of Virginia, Minnesota spans a frozen lake created by years of iron mining. Virginia is a mining town on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota.
This bridge leading into the town of Virginia, Minnesota spans a frozen lake created by years of iron mining. Virginia is a mining town on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota.

In Northern Minnesota, there’s a community of taconite (a component of steel) miners who are already feeling the brunt of President Trump’s moves on trade.

Our team from Across America spoke with union leaders who represent about 2,500 area miners. They told us what it feels like to live in a single-industry town, and how trade decisions in Washington are affecting them.

We’re also taking a closer look at the potential trade war with China. After President Trump seemed to suggest an easing of tensions and a 90-day freeze on tariffs, how will the recent arrest of a top Huawei executive affect relations?

GUESTS

Shawn Donnan, Senior writer, Bloomberg; former world trade editor, Financial Times; @sdonnan

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Science & Environment