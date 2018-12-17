© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

A Year Reporting In Puerto Rico

Published December 17, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST
Luis E. De Jesus, 51, stands in front of his wooden house in the Playa Fortuna neighborhood, on September 19, 2018 in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. De Jesus and his wife have lived in the house for years but are now staying in a FEMA paid apartment nearby until he tries to secure title documents to the property which belonged to his grandfather.
It’s been more than a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, so why are street lights still out and why are there houses without roofs?

The storm caused nearly 3,000 deaths and billions of dollars in damage to the island. NPR’s Adrian Florido has been in Puerto Rico as people have tried to rebuild.

He filed stories about everything from destroyed graveyards to the proposed integration of charter schools.

He joins us as we check-in on the island — what progress has been made? What’s left to do? And exactly how much help is coming from the federal government?

*Produced by Amanda Williams*.

GUESTS

Adrian Florido, NPR National Desk Reporter covering Puerto Rico; reporter for NPR’s Code Switch. @adrianflorido

