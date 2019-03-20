© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

Ohio Regulators Say Fish From Cuyahoga River Are Safe To Eat

Published March 20, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's time to reimagine the Cuyahoga River. Generations of Midwesterners learned the name of that river that flows through Cleveland because in the 1960s the old industrial city was so polluted that the Cuyahoga repeatedly caught fire. Decades of environmental regulation made a difference. Regulators say Cuyahoga water is so much better now, it is safe to eat fish from it. And they will not be fried in advance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

