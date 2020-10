NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It's a bird. It's a plane. It's - wait, what is that? This week, a big blob showed up on the radar of the National Weather Service over Southern California. Meteorologists thought, maybe it's a rain cloud - but there was no rain forecast. It turned out to be a huge swarm of ladybugs. One meteorologist told the LA Times that at points, the mass of bugs was about 10 miles wide. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.