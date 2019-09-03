The Climate Crisis News Roundup

The Trump Administration continues its push to rollback environmental protections.

The president also skipped a climate discussion at the recent G-7 summit and reports indicate he plans to skip an upcoming United Nations climate conference.

From regulating the release of methane gas to deregulating car emissions to changing the Endangered Species Act, it seems the Trump Administration has prioritized what it sees as economic incentives over climate change concerns.

And even major oil companies aren’t totally on board.

From Politico:

Large oil producers such as BP, Exxon and Shell have said they will continue working on methane reductions, despite the administration’s announced rollbacks, and major automakers such as Ford and Honda have rejected the administration’s proposed fuel-efficiency rollbacks and agreed to abide by tougher standards in a landmark deal with California announced in July.

And the single-issue presidential candidate, Jay Inslee, who said he was running due to the threat of climate change dropped out of the race. However, he told The New York Times that his candidacy elevated “the profile of this issue. This had almost zero discussion in the last presidential race.”

We round up the latest updates on the climate crisis.

