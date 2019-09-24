No Plan B: Youth Leading The Charge On Climate

In one of the largest youth-led global protests in history, millions around the world marched from London to Manhattan on Friday.

As part of these demonstrations, young leaders are gathering in New York this week for the United Nations Climate Change Summit. Just over 700 youth activists attended the first Youth Climate Summit this weekend.

Many are fresh off a weekend of action. Activist Greta Thunberg, 16, led a worldwide youth strike on Sept. 23, 2019 to protest inaction on climate change.

Now, in New York, young activists are demanding money to provide poorer nations with clean energy in the face of rising temperatures. They’re also asking that countries move to distance themselves from coal, oil and gas immediately.

How is this youth activism changing the conversation? Is it leading to concrete policy changes? What are children and teens bringing to the table? We talk with young activists to learn more.

GUESTS

Madeline Graham, Youth environmental activist, Fridays for Future; @Fridays4future

Aneesa Khan, Executive director, SustainUS; @SustainUS

Carl Smith, Indigenous youth environmental activist from Akiak, Alaska

