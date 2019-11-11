A Myth Of Masculinity: The Truth About Testosterone

Most people are familiar with the molecule known as testosterone. But how many actually understand it?

Testosterone is not the male sex hormone. It doesn’t drive aggression. Athletes don’t necessarily benefit if they have more of it.

Where do these myths come from? Why are they so pervasive? And will our understanding of the hormone change as our understanding of masculinity evolves?

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

GUESTS

Rebecca Jordan-Young, Sociomedical scientist; professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, Barnard College; author, “Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography”

Katrina Karkazis, Cultural anthropologist; Carol Zicklin endowed chair, Honors Academy, Brooklyn College; senior research fellow, Global Health Justice Partnership, Yale University; author, “Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography”; @Karkazis

Thomas Page McBee, Journalist; author, “Man Alive,” “Amateur”; @ThomasPageMcBee

