All Things Considered on WFAE
Weekdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
All Things Considered provides in-depth reporting and transforms the way listeners understand current events and view the world. Every weekday, hear two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features.
Active Russian cyberattacks are underway against U.S. government systems across the board, federal authorities revealed on Thursday — including those of election systems.
Russian state-backed hackers are targeting U.S. state and local governments in the run-up to November's election, the federal government issues a warning on Thursday.
Streaming service Quibi, featuring original shows with episodes of 10 minutes or less, will shut down six months after it launched. NPR discusses why it's the first big casualty of the streaming wars.
President Trump may be losing his lock on white voters, who were critical to his 2016 win. NPR discusses why more white voters are supporting Joe Biden and what it means for Trump's reelection bid.
Five-star basketball recruit Makur Maker chose Howard University. NPR's Tonya Mosley talks about the significance of this choice with Kenny Blakeney, soon to be Maker's new head coach.
The start of the NFL season has not been a good one for New York's two teams. The Jets and Giants have a combined 1-11 record.
An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration will hear the agency's plans for approving a coronavirus vaccine and provide advice for modifying them if necessary.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Samuel Moyn, a law and history professor at Yale University, about potential court reforms some progressives support.
In Wisconsin, rising coronavirus cases are putting pressure on hospitals. As a result, the state has opened a field hospital at the State Fair Grounds to help handle the overflow.