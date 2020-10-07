Interest In Gardening Grows During Pandemic

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Interest in gardening is on the rise as people look for more things they can do from home. Fall planting season is upon us, and indoor plants are always in style. Mike Collins talks with gardening experts.

Today we explore another aspect of this pandemic: gardening. Interest in gardening was increasing prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but with people staying closer to home, gardens have taken off as people search for things to do at home.

Indoor plants are becoming trendy, too, and, of course, fall planting season is here. We discover what you can plant this fall and answer listeners' gardening questions.

Guests

Paula Gross, former associate director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens and author of "The Southeast Native Plant Primer: 225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden." She is also the Southeast regional reporter for Fine Gardening online.

Steven Capobianco, extension agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Horticulture and Agriculture for Mecklenburg County

David Blackley, owner of Renfrow Hardware and General Merchandise in Matthews, which offers a variety of plants in its greenhouse, specializes in edible gardening and keeps seeds for year-round gardening.

