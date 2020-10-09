© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Sex Scandal Hits Senate Race; Mecklenburg COVID-19 Numbers Down; Officials' Mask Habits Criticized

This week's roundup includes discussion about Charlotte City Council members seen at a bar without masks, the latest on the U.S. Senate race, the Panthers' plans in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and more.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2020

A scandal in the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Cal Cunningham and Republican incumbent Thom Tillis turned the eyes of the nation to North Carolina this week. We’ll talk about the latest news on the allegations that Cunningham had an extramarital relationship with a consultant.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County inches closer to the ideal 5% rate that was set by state and national officials. Surrounding counties, however, are seeing a rise in cases. We’ll break down the numbers.

Charlotte City Council members are making news for a gathering at a local bar earlier this week when they were reminded repeatedly to put their masks on. We’ll talk about what happened.

And we'll have an update on the Carolina Panthers' new headquarters plan in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal will cover those stories and news of several businesses closing in uptown, voter confidence in North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools updates and more with a panel of local journalists.

Guests:

Katie Peralta, senior editor for Charlotte Agenda

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

