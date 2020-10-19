Charlotte Talks: The Surge In American Extremism

In response to 9/11, United States counterterrorism agencies were primarily preoccupied with foreign organizations, such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Since 9/11, however, twice as many Americans have died in domestic terror attacks from white nationalists than from attacks by radical Islamists.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, hate groups have increased 55% in recent years, and it is driven by a “deep fear of demographic change.”

To make matters worse, the pandemic may be priming us for radicalization: As we spend more time online, we are more likely to encounter misinformation and engage with extremist communities.

We speak with one of the nations leading experts on the topic to understand what is behind this cultural shift and what can be done to combat extremist radicalization.

GUEST

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, professor of education and sociology at American University, director of research at Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) and author of "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right"

