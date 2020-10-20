Mayor Lyles Addresses Violence In Charlotte, Affordable Housing, Election

In our monthly conversation with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, we’ll talk about some of the most important issues facing the city.

Lyles has recently spoken about the need to take a comprehensive approach to violent crime in Charlotte, as the number of homicides continues to climb at a higher rate than last year. We’ll discuss her ideas on how to help, including affordable housing and jobs.

Mike Collins will get the mayor’s take on the reports that members of City Council met at a local bar and did not follow social distancing protocols.

We’ll talk about the 2020 election (including the mayor’s participation in a Joe Biden ad), and we'll get an update on Charlotte’s business and economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

