Politics Monday: Voters Are Having Their Say, And So Are The Courts

The surge of voters casting their ballots early might be only matched by the surge of legal activity well before Election Day. Nearly 300 lawsuits have been filed, including several in North Carolina, over election changes that were prompted by the pandemic.

North Carolina has ironed out one legal fight – how to fix ballots mailed in with errors – only to have another headed to the U.S. Supreme Court over how long the state will accept mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Some big legal fights still loom over NC's elections, but one thing at least seems clear - voters can again cure errors on their absentee by mail ballots (there was a 2+ week freeze). ABM ballots missing witness signatures cannot be cured.



For details: https://t.co/fmP3w1zkSr — Jordan Wilkie at Carolina Public Press (@jojot_wilkie) October 22, 2020

The court recently deadlocked in a similar case in Pennsylvania, another battleground state, and incoming justice Amy Coney Barrett could be a decisive vote on how the court handles further election litigation.

Twenty years after the Supreme Court’s Bush v. Gore decision ending the prolonged 2000 election, what role will the court play in deciding the winner of Biden v. Trump?

GUESTS

Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press, lead contributing reporter covering election integrity, open government and civil liberties (@jojot_wilkie)

Joshua A. Douglas, professor of law, University of Kentucky College of Law; author of “Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting” (@JoshuaADouglas)

Edward Foley, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, chair in constitutional law and director of Election Law at Moritz; author of “Ballot Battles: The History of Disputed Elections in the United States" (@Nedfoley)

