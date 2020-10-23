© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Voters Are Having Their Say, And So Are The Courts

Supreme Court 2000 protest
Elvert Barnes
/
Flickr
A protester outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the disputed 2000 presidential race wound its way through the legal system.

The surge of voters casting their ballots early might be only matched by the surge of legal activity well before Election Day. Nearly 300 lawsuits have been filed, including several in North Carolina, over election changes that were prompted by the pandemic.

North Carolina has ironed out one legal fight – how to fix ballots mailed in with errors – only to have another headed to the U.S. Supreme Court over how long the state will accept mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

The court recently deadlocked in a similar case in Pennsylvania, another battleground state, and incoming justice Amy Coney Barrett could be a decisive vote on how the court handles further election litigation.

Twenty years after the Supreme Court’s Bush v. Gore decision ending the prolonged 2000 election, what role will the court play in deciding the winner of Biden v. Trump?

GUESTS

Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press, lead contributing reporter covering election integrity, open government and civil liberties (@jojot_wilkie)

Joshua A. Douglas, professor of law, University of Kentucky College of Law; author of “Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting” (@JoshuaADouglas)

Edward Foley, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, chair in constitutional law and director of Election Law at Moritz; author of “Ballot Battles: The History of Disputed Elections in the United States" (@Nedfoley)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins2020 ElectionSupreme CourtPolitics
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
