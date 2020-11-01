Politics Monday: Election Nights Have Been A Mix Of Drama And Gimmicks

This Election Day eve marks 100 years since presidential elections entered a new era. The country's first commercial radio station, KDKA in Pittsburgh, went on the air, reading out results as they came in.

Election nights have gone on to become a mainstay of broadcasting. Sometimes it takes hours to determine the winner, and sometimes the race is called pretty early.

And then there was THAT election.

Ira Chinoy, associate professor of journalism at the University of Maryland, says election nights have long been "central events in American culture," even well before the broadcast age.

GUEST

Ira Chinoy, associate professor, University of Maryland's Merrill College of Journalism (@ichinoy)