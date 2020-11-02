An Election Day Civics Refresher: What Does The Constitution Actually Say?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Today, we have a little Election Day civics lesson. On our democracy’s most important day, we get a refresher on how it’s all supposed to work.

Understanding our complex government can be so overwhelming that some people simply give up and don’t participate in the electoral process at all. Just over half of eligible voters in the U.S. actually vote, and only 39% of American adults could name the three branches of government in 2019, a survey found. Clearly, we need some help!

Ben Sheehan, former executive producer for the humor site Funny Or Die has been on a mission to make our nation’s founding document more accessible and increase voter participation. He joins us to talk about his book "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?"

Guest

Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work"