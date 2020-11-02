North Carolina Election Special

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

On Election Night, WFAE’s live election coverage begins with Charlotte Talks.

Host Mike Collins and a panel of North Carolina politics experts will talk about the state’s biggest races, voter turnout and which way North Carolina may go in the presidential election.

We'll get insight from WFAE's own political reporter, Steve Harrison, who will be reporting live from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis' campaign event. Michael Bitzer from Catawba College will share his thoughts on early voting and voter turnout. We'll get news out of Raleigh from WUNC's Jeff Tiberii, plus analysis from Duke University's Deondra Rose.

We'll also take your phone calls. Give us a shout at 704-926-WFAE (9323) or 800-603-WFAE (9323).

