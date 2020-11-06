Local News Roundup: Post-Election Edition

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

The election night that we’ve been gearing up for over the last four years arrived this week … and lingered. We’ll talk about the big local and state races as well as where local voters showed up for presidential candidates — and where possible, we’ll provide results.

There was no widespread violence in North Carolina on Election Day, but an arrest in the University City-area precinct, a march in Alamance that ended in a pepper spray incident the weekend prior to the election and an overnight march in Raleigh on election night could be the first in demonstrations about results here and around the country.

Charlotte’s three bond referendums took easy victories in the election this week, approving spending of over $197 million for transportation, affordable housing and neighborhood improvements. We’ll talk about exactly where that money will go.

Those stories and an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina as Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into this week’s top stories on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

