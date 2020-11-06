© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: What Happened With The Polls?

2020 Presidential Ballot With Pen
Chris Miller
/
WFAE

When all the votes are counted, forecasts of a Joe Biden victory could still be proven right. But expectations of a "blue wave" crashing over Congress fell way short.

So, for the second consecutive election, the question is being asked: what went wrong with the polls?

The Atlantic’s David Graham called it “a catastrophe for American democracy," and even those in the polling industry acknowledge "there does seem to be something wrong here."

What exactly happened with the 2020 polling?

GUESTS

David Graham, The Atlantic, staff writer (@GrahamDavidA)

Whitney Ross Manzo, Meredith College, associate professor of political science, assistant director of the Meredith Poll (@whitneymnz)

G. Elliott Morris, The Economist, data journalist (@gelliottmorris)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
