Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMPD Chief Jennings On Charlotte's Rising Homicide Count, Policy Changes, Distrust In Police

David Flower
City of Charlotte

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings has only been on the job for a few months, but he sure has his hands full as he and his department are grappling with violent crime and a homicide count that's already eclipsed last year's. Police know that young people are often both the perpetrators and the victims, and he’s asked for the community's assistance in solving active homicide investigations.

Trust in police is also something he’s trying to build as the eyes of the nation are watching how police deal with citizens every day. CMPD has already implemented some changes.

Guest

Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
