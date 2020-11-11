As COVID-19 Surges Across The Country, A Check-In With Local And State Health Officials

Our COVID-19 winter is coming. In fact, it may already be here as cases and hospitalizations soar across the country.

North Carolina is setting records with the number of new cases we’re confronting each day and that is why Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that we’re staying in Phase 3 of our reopening for a little longer. It was a terrible blow to the businesses waiting for the next stage of reopening. Worse, the governor reduced the limit on indoor gatherings to 10.

One vaccine looks promising, but also faces many challenges and probably won’t reach ordinary people for months. So, we take stock of where we are with health experts from around the state and the head of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

Guests

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Gibbie Harris, Public Health Director, Mecklenburg County Health Department

Dr. James Hunter, Enterprise Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Atrium Health.

Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine and chief medical officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

