Local News Roundup: COVID-19 Cases On The Rise; CMS Delays Middle School Return; Thom Tillis Holds Onto Senate Seat

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended Phase 3 in North Carolina, and has ordered lower limits for indoor gatherings to 10 from 25. Coronavirus trends continue to move in the wrong direction in North Carolina, and Phase 3 is now extended to Dec. 4.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has paused its plan to bring middle school students back in person on Nov. 23, citing a bus driver shortage. We’ll talk about what this move will do to plans to get CMS kids back in school.

Thom Tillis wins reelection as a U.S. Senator from North Carolina as Cal Cunningham conceded on Tuesday, a week after Election Day. North Carolina votes are still being tabulated, but Tillis leads by nearly 100,000 votes.

Mecklenburg County is one of five counties in North Carolina cutting ties with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, after widespread complaints about failures to provide behavioral health and other services. We’ll give the details.

And weather makes local headlines as record rains hit the Charlotte region, closing roads and causing major damage.

Those stories and more as Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into this week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

