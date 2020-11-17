A Conversation With Vi Lyles: Election; New Plans For Eastland Mall Site; BLM Mural

It’s our latest edition of "Mike and the Mayor," our monthly series where Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins Charlotte Talks to discuss the most important issues in the Queen City.

Host Mike Collins will talk to the mayor about her reaction to Election 2020 — on the local level and also on how the results of the presidential election may affect Charlotteans. We also talk about the local bonds, which easily passed on Election Day.

We’ll discuss Charlotte City Council’s recent vote on the future of the Eastland Mall site and how the plans for soccer facilities differ from what was originally thought.

Collins will get Mayor Lyles' take on the vote to reopen the section of Tryon Street in uptown where Charlotte’s Black Lives Matter mural sits, and reaction by residents.

We’ll also talk about the latest local COVID-19 numbers, affordable housing, the latest City Council decision about an industrial development that could bring jobs to the west side, and take your questions.

