Charlotte’s First Citywide Plan Since 1975 Charts Growth For The Next 20 Years

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

If there’s one thing that’s defined Charlotte over the last 20 years, it’s explosive growth. The city has grown in all directions, but there was never a comprehensive plan for that growth – until now.

The Charlotte 2040 Plan was created – the first citywide plan since 1975 – and it aims to help us address inequities in our community that have been exacerbated by growth. Its other goals include making the city more livable, connected, inclusive, safe, resilient, environmentally sustainable, innovative and more.

How? We ask the man behind the plan, Charlotte Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba and others for details on the vision and its execution.

Guests

Taiwo Jaiyeoba, assistant city manager and director of planning, design and development at the city of Charlotte

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem, chair of Charlotte City Council’s Transportation, Planning & Environment Committee

David Walters, architect, urban designer and community planner. He is Professor Emeritus of Architecture and Urban Design, UNC Charlotte