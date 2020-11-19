Local News Roundup: Governor Cooper Says Coronavirus Numbers 'Too High;' Hot Spot Map; Zoning Change On West Side

Governor Cooper says North Carolina’s coronavirus numbers are “too high.” This week, the state health department launched a map with COVID-19 hot spots to help address surges around the state. We’ll talk about where we stand in Charlotte.

A popular bar in Myers Park is temporarily closed after it was cited for COVID-19 violations over the weekend. We talk about the citation and conditions that led to it, the response from the owners and more about operating these kinds of businesses during the pandemic.

A new Charlotte city council vote this week brought a zoning change to Charlotte’s west side. The move could pave the way for an industrial development that would bring lots of jobs to the city, but not everyone supports the plan.

We’ll talk about light rail expansion and the recommendations of the Charlotte Moves Taskforce.

We’ll cover those stories and more as Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into this week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & Chief Investigative Reporter

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

