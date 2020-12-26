Politics Monday: Shopping And Politics Often End Up In The Same Basket

This show originally aired on July 27.

Food maker Goya stirred the pot when its CEO, Robert Unanue, stood beside the president this summer and said, “We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump,” prompting a boycott of Goya.

The Trump stamp can be found on plenty of recent consumer activism. The president had barely settled into the White House in 2017 when Nordstrom was targeted by the left and right over Ivanka Trump’s products.

Trump himself has fanned anger against brands, such as Nike over its relationship with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

It might seem as if the blending of politics and what you buy is a modern trend, but historian Lawrence Glickman says it’s really “as American as apple pie.” And rather than shying away from this summer's protests on race and law enforcement, many brands took public stands on the side of voices calling for change.

Marketing professor Americus Reed told The New York Times "they're taking a stand, hopefully, because it's moral, but also because they understand the long-term economic game."

GUESTS

Lawrence Glickman, Cornell University, professor of American studies, author of “Buying Power: A History of Consumer Activism in America" (@LarryGlickman)

Americus Reed II, Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, professor of marketing (@amreed2)