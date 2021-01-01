You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It, Too! Exploring Diet Culture

This show originally aired February 25, 2020.

America has a weight problem. We know it and 68% of us have dieted at one point or another. There are so many different approaches: keto, paleo, Atkins, South Beach, Weight Watchers – all part of a multi-billion-dollar industry to help us become svelte again.

And lots of people have tried them all. Yes, they lost the weight but keeping it off turned out to be incredibly difficult. Some dieticians believe dieting is the wrong way to go. They suggest "intuitive eating."

One local woman took that approach and lost half her body weight and kept it off for over eight years. We discuss "intuitive eating" and how to evaluate our relationship with food.

Guests:

Shelli Johnson, a woman from Lake Wylie, South Carolina. After yo-yo dieting for years, she lost over 160 pounds through intuitive eating. She was featured on the cover of People magazine's Half Their Size issue in January. She wrote a book about her experience, "Start Where You Are Weight Loss."

Elyse Resch, nutrition therapist specializing in intuitive eating, eating disorders, and "health at every size." She is the co-author of "Intuitive Eating: An Anti-Diet Revolutionary Approach."

