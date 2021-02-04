Local News Roundup: Gov. Cooper Says To Return Kids To Classrooms; Greg Phipps Replaces Councilman Mitchell; COVID-19 Update

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Gov. Roy Cooper says it’s time to send students in North Carolina back to the classroom. His announcement Tuesday was part of a bipartisan effort to address the toll remote learning is having on students, teachers and families.

Charlotte City Council has named Greg Phipps as an at-large city council member, replacing James “Smuggie” Mitchell, who resigned last month. But the decision was not without heated debate. We’ll discuss.

After last weekend’s mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium, efforts are still being made to make it easier to access COVID-19 vaccinations. We’ll have an update on COVID-19 cases, the vaccine and more.

And are the Hornets becoming relevant again because of rookie LaMelo Ball? We’ll bring you up to date.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

Katie Peralta, senior editor for Charlotte Agenda

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

