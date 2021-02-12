Politics Monday: As Impeachment Trial Nears Verdict, How Will History Judge The Outcome?

The historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is nearing its conclusion.

The U.S. Senate – and America – spent several days reliving the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, which the former president was charged with fomenting.

It’s not likely that enough Republicans will vote to convict Trump, but historians say focusing on the outcome misses the larger point of the proceedings.

"We're not going to remember Trump for being impeached for inciting a riot and sedition," said presidential historian Jeffrey Engel. "We're going to remember Donald Trump for inciting a riot and sedition."

Once the verdict is in, how will it shape American politics going forward?

GUESTS

Michael Bitzer, Catawba College, chair of the Department of Politics and professor of history and politics; manages the Old North State Politics blog (@BowTiePolitics)

Jeffrey Engel, Southern Methodist University, founding director of the Center for Presidential History; co-author of “Impeachment: An American History” (@jeffreyaengel)