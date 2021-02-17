Working Moms Are Burned Out: We Listen In To Their 'Primal Screams'

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

We’re nearly a year into a pandemic, which has changed the very basics of our lives — and many working moms have had it.

They have been struggling to balance their jobs with helping kids with their online schooling while also doing household chores. For many, the stress has built to the point where they just want to scream. Many have.

The New York Times invited these moms to call in and vent — on tape — for the paper’s "Primal Scream" series. We thought it would be interesting to listen in.

We’ll hear from one of the participants and learn more about this very real problem of burnout and how to handle it.

Guests

Jessica Bennett, editor at large covering gender and culture for The New York Times, where she’s an editor/contributor for “The Primal Scream,” a series that examines the pandemic’s effect on working mothers in America.

Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, board-certified psychiatrist, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the George Washington University School of Medicine and founder of Gemma, a digital education platform focused on women's mental health.

Dekeda Brown, one of the mothers profiled in "The Primal Scream" series. She’s 41 and lives in Olney, Maryland, with her husband and two daughters, one of whom has non-vocal autism.