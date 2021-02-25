Local News Roundup: Cooper Loosens Restrictions; Educators To Receive Vaccines; Belk Bankruptcy; ASC Apology

North Carolina Gov. Cooper announced this week that bars, movie theaters and indoor sports arenas will be allowed to open for the first time in nearly a year. What does the loosening in the restriction entail?

This week, educators and school workers received eligibility to get their COVID-19 vaccines, which is welcome news for those who want school to return to normal. But frontline workers like postal workers, grocery store employees and others are still waiting their turn. We’ll get an update on who can get the vaccine and how long other groups may have to wait.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students have been returning to the classroom the last two weeks, but the pandemic is still impacting programs within the system. The CMS board voted to close dozens of before- and after-school programs this week. And in other school news, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston received a raise and an extension to his contract that lengthens his term to 2025.

Charlotte-based Belk filed for bankruptcy in Houston this week. The plan was approved on Wednesday morning and gave the struggling retailer help with its debt load and a capital infusion.

And the Arts & Science Council apologized Tuesday for policies in the past that have not been inclusive to people and communities of color receiving funding by the organization. On Wednesday, a City Council committee on the arts approved a plan to give the city more control on how its arts money is spent, leaving out the ASC.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health Reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

