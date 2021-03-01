© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

One Year Of COVID-19: A Statewide Special

WFAE

Thursday, March 11, 2021

The first case of COVID-19 in North Carolina was reported on March 3, 2020.

One year later, over 850,000 North Carolinians have been infected and, tragically, more than 11,000 have died.

From a devastating impact on public health to lockdowns on the economy to a reimagining of public education, the coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on North Carolina.

In a special statewide broadcast, Charlotte Talks will speak with state health and education officials as we partner with North Carolina public radio stations WUNC in Chapel Hill, WFDD in Winston-Salem, WHQR in Wilmington and Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville.

From the mountains to the coast, we reflect on how the state has adjusted since COVID-19 first emerged, what to expect as vaccines become widely distributed and if the light at the end of the tunnel is finally growing stronger.

Guests

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Catherine Truitt, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Special pieces from public radio partner stations across the state

Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
