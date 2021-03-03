How The Climate Crisis Could Create 'Climate Refugees'

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Believe it or not, in retrospect, the COVID-19 pandemic may seem inconsequential compared to what may be coming next.

The year 2020 was the planet’s shot across the bow, bringing a record series of damaging hurricanes, another year of uncontrolled wildfires, historic flooding, drought, and rising sea levels – all at the same time – and with more on the way.

The consequences will have devastating impacts on the climate, on the economy, on migratory patterns, on our ability to grow food, and even on livability of places we now consider Eden.

ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine teamed up to examine all this and to preview what’s ahead if we do nothing.

Guests

Abrahm Lustgarten, senior environmental reporter at ProPublica. He’s been reporting extensively on climate migration for a series in partnership with ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine.

Chloe Johnson, environmental reporter at The Post and Courier, where she’s been reporting on the impact of rising sea levels for the paper’s Rising Waters series

This show originally aired December 2020.

