Mayor Vi Lyles On Charlotte's 2040 Plan Impasse, Arts Funding, City Election Delay

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Once a month, we visit with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. In our latest conversation, we talk about her reaction to the impasse on council arising from the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan proposal to end single-family-only zoning. It’s likely to be a hot topic for the next several weeks.

The mayor appointed an ad hoc committee to study arts funding. That committee has suggested bypassing the Arts & Science Council, creating the city’s own funding organization, and giving money directly to artists and organizations with an eye toward economic development. Is that what she anticipated?

City Council elections will likely be delayed by a year. We get her reaction to that, and we ask her to reflect on a year of COVID-19.

Vi Lyles, mayor of the city of Charlotte