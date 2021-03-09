© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Vi Lyles On Charlotte's 2040 Plan Impasse, Arts Funding, City Election Delay

vi lyles.jpg
WFAE file photo
/
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Have a question you'd like to ask the mayor? Email charlottetalks@wfae.org or tweet to @CharlotteTalks on Twitter.

Once a month, we visit with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. In our latest conversation, we talk about her reaction to the impasse on council arising from the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan proposal to end single-family-only zoning. It’s likely to be a hot topic for the next several weeks.

The mayor appointed an ad hoc committee to study arts funding. That committee has suggested bypassing the Arts & Science Council, creating the city’s own funding organization, and giving money directly to artists and organizations with an eye toward economic development. Is that what she anticipated?

City Council elections will likely be delayed by a year. We get her reaction to that, and we ask her to reflect on a year of COVID-19.

Guest

Vi Lyles, mayor of the city of Charlotte

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsVi Lyles
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever