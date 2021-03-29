Spring Gardening Blooms In Pandemic

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Send your gardening questions for our experts now: email us at charlottetalks@wfae.org or tweet @Charlotte Talks.

It’s spring. The daffodils are blooming, leaves are returning to trees, and pollen is raining down. Prior to the pandemic, gardening was already among the most popular hobbies, but with all of us stuck at home, it really took off.

Whether you’re an amateur backyard tinkerer or a master gardener, this is the perfect time to scratch your gardening itch. But you also may have questions or be stumped by challenges.

Is it too early to plant? How do I know what will grow where? What can I grow that will encourage pollinators?

Get your questions ready because we’ve invited several gardening experts to join us.

Guests

Dr. Jeana Myers, horticulture agent for Wake County Cooperative Extension

Don Boekelheide, local gardening educator, co-author of "Collard Greens and Common Ground: A North Carolina Community Food Gardening Handbook"

David Blackley, owner of Renfrow Hardware and General Merchandise in Matthews