Local News Roundup: NC Vaccine Passports; Extension For Eviction Moratorium; And Robinhood Coming To Town

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Gov. Roy Cooper says he's had "discussions" about a possible vaccine passport for North Carolina. We'll discuss what impact that might have on the state.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to open in North Carolina, and this week all of Group 4 moved to the front of the line . We discuss who is now able to receive their shots.

Cooper also announced that he’d be extending the statewide eviction moratorium that was set to expire at the end of this month. The order says the moratorium will now extend protections against evictions through the end of June. We’ll talk about what residents the order includes.

As more people receive their COVID-19 vaccines, Charlotte corporations begin to talk about their return-to-office plans. What might a return to in-person work look like post-pandemic?

And fintech company Robinhood is coming to Charlotte. The stock trading service will add 389 jobs in the Queen City by 2025. What will be the impact here?

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

