Local News Roundup: Mass Shooting In Rock Hill; All Adults In NC Eligible For Vaccine; Former Tent City Residents Get Housing Help

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

A mass shooting in Rock Hill this week claimed the lives of a prominent doctor in Rock Hill and members of his family. According to reports, the shooter was a former NFL player. We'll share what we know.

Beginning this week, North Carolinians 16 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. About a quarter of all North Carolinians are currently fully vaccinated.

Leading up to that eligibility, Gov. Roy Cooper and health chief Mandy Cohen said this week that North Carolina’s key metrics are showing progress.

Permanent housing will be provided for former residents of the "Tent City" encampment near uptown. City Council announced this week that a federal grant will allow housing and support services for those residents, including training, job placement and childcare.

The UNC men's basketball team has a new coach in Hubert Davis.

And the Panthers have a new quarterback. We’ll learn about Sam Darnold and what hope he might give the team next season.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Katie Peralta, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

