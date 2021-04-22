Local News Roundup: Reaction To Derek Chauvin Verdict, NC On Track To Relax COVID-19 Restrictions

The reaction in the Charlotte area to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota appeared to be universal. "I believe they got it right," CMPD Deputy Chief Sherie Pearsall told "Charlotte Talks" on Wednesday.

But alongside the verdict came other deadly police shootings, including one in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

Residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., are pressing for answers after a sheriff's deputy shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. on Wednesday morning — less than 24 hours after the conviction of Derek Chauvin.https://t.co/90wzE3l2Xq — NPR (@NPR) April 22, 2021

Thirteen months after social distancing became a way of life, Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that North Carolina is on track to relax its COVID-19 stance within a matter of weeks.

NEW: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he plans to lift most of the state’s major COVID-19 safety restrictions by June 1. https://t.co/OicjD8MeAo pic.twitter.com/fkTpUkk5kj — WFAE (@WFAE) April 21, 2021

A compromise was offered this week over Charlotte's 2040 Plan, which has been stalled by pushback to a proposed change to single-family-only zoning.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our roundtable of reporters will discuss those and other stories.

GUESTS

Glenn Burkins, QCityMetro.com founder and publisher (@glennburkins)

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter (@clairedonnelly)

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter (@Sharrison_WFAE)

Hunter Sáenz, WCNC reporter (@Hunt_Saenz)