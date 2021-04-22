© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Reaction To Derek Chauvin Verdict, NC On Track To Relax COVID-19 Restrictions

Published April 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Wear A Mask sign
Chris Miller
/
WFAE

The reaction in the Charlotte area to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota appeared to be universal. "I believe they got it right," CMPD Deputy Chief Sherie Pearsall told "Charlotte Talks" on Wednesday.

But alongside the verdict came other deadly police shootings, including one in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

Thirteen months after social distancing became a way of life, Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that North Carolina is on track to relax its COVID-19 stance within a matter of weeks.

A compromise was offered this week over Charlotte's 2040 Plan, which has been stalled by pushback to a proposed change to single-family-only zoning.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our roundtable of reporters will discuss those and other stories.

GUESTS

Glenn Burkins, QCityMetro.com founder and publisher (@glennburkins)

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter (@clairedonnelly)

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter (@Sharrison_WFAE)

Hunter Sáenz, WCNC reporter (@Hunt_Saenz)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
See stories by Chris Miller