Politics Monday: Office Politics — When Corporations And CEOs Get Political

Five years ago, it was North Carolina that was at the center of corporate backlash to legislation — in this case, HB2 — that rubbed the business world the wrong way. Now it’s Georgia feeling the blowback to Republican-backed voting restrictions. Politicians who gladly pocketed corporate money now say they should “stay out of politics.”

Another rift opened earlier this year after the Capitol riot. Companies said they’d cut off money to Republicans who opposed certifying the 2020 election results.

But it's not just Republicans feeling corporate heat. Business leaders are preparing to mount a campaign against President Biden's proposed corporate tax rate hike.

What drives corporate America to take political stands? What are the risks for doing it?

GUESTS

Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji, professor, Duke University's Fuqua School of Business (@RonnieChatterji)

Sheila Krumholz, executive director, Center for Responsive Politics (@skrmhlz)

