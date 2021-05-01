Politics Monday: The First Census Results Are Out. Now What?

The ink was still drying on the first batch of census results as the ramifications of the 2020 headcount were being quickly pondered.

Census 2020: NC gains a 14th seat in the House of Representatives https://t.co/c7N8HjFgUg — Carolina Demography (@ncdemography) April 26, 2021

North Carolina was one of a half-dozen states to pick up a seat in Congress as population and political power shifted to the Sun Belt. That will set up another round of redistricting, an issue that North Carolina has spent the past decade hashing out in court.

But Trump-era actions on the census continue to raise questions about the accuracy of these initial results.

Some context for the headlines speculating about the accuracy of the 2020 census numbershttps://t.co/Nrk9AYQQo8 — Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) April 29, 2021

Guest host Michael Bitzer from Catawba College explores the impact of the census.

Hansi Lo Wang, NPR correspondent covering the Census (@hansilowang)

Rebecca Tippett, founding Director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill

Sam Wang, professor and director of the Princeton Election Consortium and Princeton Gerrymandering Project (@SamWangPhD)