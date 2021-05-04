Play Ball! Minor League Baseball Returns To The Charlotte Region

For the first time in over a year in Charlotte, tonight we’ll hear the words, “Play Ball!” at Truist Field.

The first pitch for the Charlotte Knights comes tonight in uptown after the season was completely canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The return to baseball includes some pandemic-related restrictions, like social distancing and reduced capacity, but for the most part, baseball lovers in the region are just thrilled to be back.

In nearby Gastonia, the newly named Honey Hunters take the field at the new FUSE District stadium later this month, as do the Cannon Ballers at their new stadium in downtown Kannapolis.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal is joined by front office representatives from all three teams to talk about the return to baseball in our region.

Guests:

· Dan Rajkowski, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Knights

· Brandon Bellamy, team owner for the Gastonia Honey Hunters

· Scotty Brown, operating partner, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

