Local News Roundup: Budgets Are In Bloom; NC Vaccination Rates Stalling; Streetcar Delayed... Again

With apologies to Tennyson, in the spring a local government's fancy turns to budgets. The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County released their spending plans this week, and the city budget moved forward with a plan to bypass the Arts & Science Council in funding local arts.

Buried in the city budget proposal were details of a pay raise for the mayor and City Council members, one of whom apologized for comments about the 2040 plan.

Mecklenburg County's budget proposal included a $56 million ultimatum for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. That's the amount the county is proposing to withhold from the school district until it provides a plan to close achievement gaps.

ZIP code-level data revealed COVID-19 vaccination disparities in Mecklenburg County, while the statewide vaccination rate appeared to have stalled.

And as the sounds of Minor League Baseball returned after losing a season to the pandemic, another familiar refrain was heard: the opening of the streetcar has been pushed back.

Beleaguered Charlotte streetcar project now projected to open by August https://t.co/1ixlF2PCE5 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 1, 2021

Guest host Erik Spanberg and the roundtable of reporters have more on those and other stories.

GUESTS

Joe Bruno, WSOC government reporter (@JoeBrunoWSOC9)

Glenn Burkins, QCityMetro founder and publisher (@glennburkins)

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter (@donnellyclairee)

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter (@NickOchsnerWBTV)