Local News Roundup: Gas Shortages In Charlotte; 2040 Plan Splits City Council; Fireworks Over County Budget

Charlotte drivers are feeling the effects of the gas shortage due to a cyberattack on the pipeline that delivers gas to our region, even after the pipeline resumes operation. North Carolina was one of the hardest-hit states in the shortage.

A long City Council meeting showed members lacked consensus over how to move forward on the proposed Charlotte Future 2040 Plan. We’ll hear what council members and the mayor had to say.

It’s budget time. The city and county budgets are in process. We’ll talk about arts funding and hikes in your water and solid waste bills outlined in the city budget. We'll also talk about fireworks at the County Commission meeting as Commissioner Susan Rodriguez- McDowell clashed with County Manager Dena Diorio over a proposal to withhold money from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over long-standing achievement gaps. We’ll go over what happened.

Plus, we'll have an update on COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 and up in North Carolina.

Guests:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time” and contributor at WCCB-TV

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

