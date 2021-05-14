© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Do Americans Really Hate Paying Taxes?

Published May 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
After a year of uncertainties, Monday brings one of the few sure things in life: taxes. It’s the deadline to file income taxes with Uncle Sam, a deadline that was pushed back a month by the pandemic.

Conservatives have long treated taxes as anathema, but decades of polls show Americans see paying them as a civic duty. Instead, their beef is with those who don’t pay their share.

How will Americans' views on taxes shape the debate in Washington over President Biden's plan to raises taxes on the wealthy and corporations?

GUESTS

Vanessa Williamson, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, author of “Read My Lips: Why Americans Are Proud To Pay Taxes” (@V_Williamson)

Joseph Thorndike, tax policy historian, columnist for Tax Notes (@jthorndike)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
