Politics Monday: Do Americans Really Hate Paying Taxes?

After a year of uncertainties, Monday brings one of the few sure things in life: taxes. It’s the deadline to file income taxes with Uncle Sam, a deadline that was pushed back a month by the pandemic.

Conservatives have long treated taxes as anathema, but decades of polls show Americans see paying them as a civic duty. Instead, their beef is with those who don’t pay their share.

Tax politics have almost always centered on what other people are paying https://t.co/xkSW28asQa — Joe Thorndike (@jthorndike) May 14, 2021

How will Americans' views on taxes shape the debate in Washington over President Biden's plan to raises taxes on the wealthy and corporations?

For decades, Democrats feared being labeled as the party of “tax and spend.” Now many see a political opening to act. https://t.co/XrVGX7wq4z — The Christian Science Monitor (@csmonitor) April 16, 2021

GUESTS

Vanessa Williamson, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, author of “Read My Lips: Why Americans Are Proud To Pay Taxes” (@V_Williamson)

Joseph Thorndike, tax policy historian, columnist for Tax Notes (@jthorndike)