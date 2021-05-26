CMPD Chief On Police Reforms, Building Trust A Year After George Floyd's Death

Thursday, May 27, 2021

A year ago, George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, sparking a summer of protests here and around the nation. About the same time, Johnny Jennings became chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jennings spent years with the department, but when he arrived in the top spot, calls for a change in policing were rampant. CMPD has responded, and we’ll get an update from the chief on how he feels the department has become more accountable and what it's doing to improve trust in the community.

We’ll also talk about the rise in homicides and violent crime and a climate that appears to have made police retention and recruiting challenging.

Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department