Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMPD Chief On Police Reforms, Building Trust A Year After George Floyd's Death

Published May 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
johnny_jennings.jpg
David Flower
City of Charlotte

Thursday, May 27, 2021

A year ago, George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, sparking a summer of protests here and around the nation. About the same time, Johnny Jennings became chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jennings spent years with the department, but when he arrived in the top spot, calls for a change in policing were rampant. CMPD has responded, and we’ll get an update from the chief on how he feels the department has become more accountable and what it's doing to improve trust in the community.

We’ll also talk about the rise in homicides and violent crime and a climate that appears to have made police retention and recruiting challenging.

Guest

Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
