Local News Roundup: CMS-County Battle Continues; 2040 Plan Splits City Staffers; Charlotte Loses A Sports Writing Mainstay

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved their budget this week— which left in the plan to withhold $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until it presents a plan for how it will close the achievement gap among racial groups in the school district. The county also voted to cut its ties with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

Two Charlotte leaders are at odds over Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. We’ll discuss what Tracy Dodson and Taiwo Jaiyeoba said about the portion of the plan that calls for community benefits agreements.

Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he’ll retire after next season, and Charlotte lost sportswriter Rick Bonnell, a fixture on the Hornets beat since the NBA team came to town.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCity Metro

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

